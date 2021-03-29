Is there a bezel shifter light P R N D S on 2021 GT auto?

monte87

monte87

Founding Member
Feb 26, 2001
864
15
49
51
new york
www.youtube.com
Hey guys,
Just got my new 2021 for my bday!! Its a rapid red GT premium. I got the 10 speed automatic and when turning on headlights at night, all interior lights work up except shifter bezel light.. what's the deal?? Did ford eliminate that light?!?! On P R N D S

Thanks Anthony
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210328-235115_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210328-235115_Gallery.jpg
    259 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


