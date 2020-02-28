Is there a market for used gears?

I have an 8.8 that I keep tripping over, and I want to get rid of it. It has FMS 3:73 gears. Is it worth my time to pull the gears and try to sell them or do people generally not want to mess with used gears? I doubt I could sell the entire rear end as the market here for that kind of stuff is dead, plus it has no brakes. The reason I was thinking of pulling the gears and selling is they fit in the USPS flat rate box so I could sell them to the people in that crazy "lower 48" area.Worth the effort, or just junk it?Chris