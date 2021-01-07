evintho
Active Member
-
- Nov 12, 2003
-
- 313
-
- 12
-
- 28
-
- 64
Yep, I'm back with another dumb electrical question. See title. Is it because the inertia switch is part of the circuit? '93 5.0/AOD.
What I'm doing is integrating a Painless wiring harness into the factory Mustang engine control harness. The Painless fusebox has a provision for a 15a fuel pump fuse.
Can someone straighten this out for me? Thanks!
What I'm doing is integrating a Painless wiring harness into the factory Mustang engine control harness. The Painless fusebox has a provision for a 15a fuel pump fuse.
Can someone straighten this out for me? Thanks!