Is there a safe place to attach a tow strap?

I've been working on my '02 GT in the shop at school, and want to bring it home over the break so I can finish it. Cylinder 5 had a bent valve, so its been in the shop for a while as I don't get much time to work on it. I currently have the head and timing cover back on along with the harmonic balancer, but still have the to install rest of the pulleys and in intake, and the valve covers just have one screw in them so they can stay in place and keep out dust. Instead of leaving it to collect dust for a few weeks, I want to pull it home so I can finish it in my garage. Is pulling it with a truck and tow straps feasible, or would I need a tow truck or trailer? I only live about 8 blocks away, so I planned on hooking straps up somewhere (sway bar, crossmember?) and just towing it home in neutral. Is this safe/realistic or it is a bad idea? Also I should mention a live in the Midwest, so there is a bit of snow and ice on the roads, but not much. Also if it would be okay to tow, what's the best place to attach the strap too? Thanks
 

Un assisted power brakes and steering in the snow, might be a little sketchy.
In an emergency situation, strapping to the K member would be ok- but my vote- pay the $49 bucks to budget and rent a tow dolly for a couple hours
