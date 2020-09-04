Is there a way to change the settings on a mustangs anti theif?

Hello all,

I have never been that big of a car guy until recently. Just bought a 2008 Mustang GT, only to alarm my whole neighborhood several times on accident. I do know that fords anti thief can be a bit tricky to maneuver around (we have a 2008 F-250 that got broken into, the alarm has been a lot more sensitive ever since). I was curious if there is any way to perhaps change the settings of the alarm? I haven't had the car for to long, nor have I had time to mess around with ways I can enter the car. I do know that locking the car, using the remote start, unlocking and taking off works, and it has been my primary method for actually entering my car.

If not, what do I need to be conscience of whenever walking away from / towards my car? What do I need to remember about the alarm?

Thanks in advance for any help!