Is there a way to change the settings on a mustangs anti theif?

P

PHANTOMk

New Member
Sep 4, 2020
1
0
1
19
Texas
Hello all,
I have never been that big of a car guy until recently. Just bought a 2008 Mustang GT, only to alarm my whole neighborhood several times on accident. I do know that fords anti thief can be a bit tricky to maneuver around (we have a 2008 F-250 that got broken into, the alarm has been a lot more sensitive ever since). I was curious if there is any way to perhaps change the settings of the alarm? I haven't had the car for to long, nor have I had time to mess around with ways I can enter the car. I do know that locking the car, using the remote start, unlocking and taking off works, and it has been my primary method for actually entering my car.
If not, what do I need to be conscience of whenever walking away from / towards my car? What do I need to remember about the alarm?
Thanks in advance for any help!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
sen2two Change My Set Up... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
go-stang5.0 Considering changing my timing set w/ cam swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
W Change dashpot settings to drop rpm's faster SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
R Changing Factory Alarm Settings 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
96mustang_james estimate my RWHP and ET's with my new set-up? what would you change if anything? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
W Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
91GTstroked Engine Changing lower intake gaskets Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
T changing wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
F Changing 4inch stock center screen to 8inch double din 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
LILCBRA Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
J Sudden change in motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M PCM change for tranny swap? '94 V6 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
92j3ieje8 How many miles is an oil change needed for a v6 o4 mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kiddiccarus Considering Changing Fuel Pump (Discussion With Myself) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R 2013 Mustang GT pad and rotor change, need help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P Help..need on changing tranny dipstick. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
H 96 Gear Change Information 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J 2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D 93 LX 2.3L no change when I unplug MAF 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 12
from6to8 The bible on what to change while the motor is out? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Mstng93SSP Has anyone used the tool to hold lifters up for cam change? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
darryl paarman Changed engine configuration - reload base map? Digital Self-tuning Forum 18
7 Engine 351W year to year changes? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
J How far can i go without changing the computer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
1992 5.Slow GT Nitrous on a 98 explorer motor, yes/no if not what do i need to change? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
John Dirks Jr Cooling system changes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
G Progress Thread change of look for sn95 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O Changing transmission fluid in 94 V-6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
1 Oil change question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
F Anybody have experience changing halogen headlights to HIDs or LEDs? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Looking for help in changing the bezel seal for my automatic shifter on my 83 mustang The Welcome Wagon 0
F Electrical Please help. In CA, have to legally change my 5.0 ECU from 89 to 91, What must be done to make it work? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
lxhatch91 Tdc and intake change 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
A Auto Transmission oil change. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
Cam Coppola Rear Gear Change 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R Where to get Shocks and Struts changed? (Houston) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Just change my Diff fluid and.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Fox oil change 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
Colb Raxiom Smoked projector bulb change 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Noobz347 Temp Thread, Calling in Reinforcements to Change my TV Channel! :D 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
5.sloww How do you change your profile picture? The Welcome Wagon 1
Po43 Limp mode after changing axle ratio 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C Engine 88 gt long tube plug change Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 48
S I have 2000 Ford Mustang 3.8l I don't know what's wrong with it I changed my heads and still same 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 15
C 98 GT - Don't see oil level on the dipstick after an oil change SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
E Oil change for modify GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M Process for changing puddle lamps '15 GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
pondo51 Ignition cylinder change 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom