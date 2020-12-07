Is there an improved LH outside mirror for a '66 coupe restomod?

M

MARKDTN

Member
Apr 5, 2019
63
12
18
52
Chattanooga, TN
I have searched and searched but not seen an answer. I understand the history of mirrors on 64-66 with dealers using what was available, but I just want to know what is the best outside mirror for visibility? The stock one you can barely see anything out of. I have seen to retrofit a '67-68 that is a little bigger and sticks out a little further. I have heard '65 Galaxie mirror. Is there anything else out there that looks reasonable but gives better visibility on the Drivers side? I don't want anything crazy, just a decent mirror so I can see what is behind me. Any pics of cars with non-stock mirrors that you feel helped visibility? (again, understanding "stock" is a loose term for these)
 

