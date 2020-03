I don't have a foxbody...I have a 66 coupe...but I want to adapt the foxbody coupe rear seat divider braces pictured here to the 66. Is there anywhere to buy these aftermarket? Or am I going to have a grand old time hunting down a coupe to chop up? For that matter...I could care less what car this type of brace actually comes from I guess, I just figured there is a possibility of an easy aftermarket source with a foxbody.