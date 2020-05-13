Is this a death knell or can it be fixed

Depends if that is the only issue (usually there is more). Where in the trunk is it? Is it a flat panel or wrapping around an edge?
 
Here is what I dealt with with my Fox. Basically same floor.

IMG_0178.JPG

The floor pan had rotted, but the frame rail was solid, so I repaired it. I repaired it in sections.

IMG_0192.JPG IMG_0195.JPG IMG_0202.JPG IMG_0231.JPG

Had the issue with both rear frame rail sections. My belief is moisture, crud get into the rail from below and it just sits and rots.
 
Had same issue at front of rear frame rails/ torque boxes.

IMG_0205.JPG

IMG_0235.JPG IMG_0236.JPG IMG_0234.JPG

Other than those patches my body and chassis were solid.
 
