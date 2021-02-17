Engine Is this hardware from a 302 engine (Two 3/8" OD Spacers)??

P

PJV9126

Member
May 13, 2011
29
20
13
Mass.
Apologies in advance if this is an extra dumb question. These two spacers showed up on my garage floor when I was pulling apart my engine (89 302 HO out of an 89 GT). I felt like I was pretty careful when removing everything. I bagged/tagged all of the hardware I could find. That being said, I have no idea where these came from and only saw them on the floor of the garage.

Does anyone recognize these as coming from a 302? I have look at and purchased a bunch of new hardware, have read through some of the "rebuild the small block ford" book and have not seen anything like this.

They are 3/8" OD and look like part of them is machined. They don't appear to just be solid spacers as you can see an edge/lip on them.

Any ideas?



IMG_1058.jpg
 

