Is this normal temp for 1987 GT? see pic

fireicyhott
New Member
- Sep 27, 2019
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 51
Good morning experts. I have a 1987 GT convertible, stock. Runs perfect, no overheating. I always thought the temp gauge seemed to run a little high but I know it probably isn't that accurate. Have not pulled out the thermostat to see what temp it is. Just asking to see what people think. Basically the way I see it is it runs great and doesn't overheat then leave it alone. Not sure from the hash marks on the gauge what temp it is reading. Thanks! Jeff
Attachments
155.7 KB Views: 55