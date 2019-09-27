Is this normal temp for 1987 GT? see pic

F

fireicyhott

New Member
Sep 27, 2019
2
0
1
51
North Carolina
Good morning experts. I have a 1987 GT convertible, stock. Runs perfect, no overheating. I always thought the temp gauge seemed to run a little high but I know it probably isn't that accurate. Have not pulled out the thermostat to see what temp it is. Just asking to see what people think. Basically the way I see it is it runs great and doesn't overheat then leave it alone. Not sure from the hash marks on the gauge what temp it is reading. Thanks! Jeff
 

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,512
10,629
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
It could be perfectly normal for [that] 1987 GT. Temp gauges in Fox Bodies are for reference only. You reference them to what they said the last 50 times you got in the car.

If you really want to see where it's running, get it up to operating temp with real temp probe and meter connected.


If by the way, you decide to change either the gauge or probe, you would then have a new normal to observe.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,834
8,980
224
Massachusetts
No, but those gauges are not all that accurate.

Locate the temp sender on the front of the lower intake manifold, driver's side. Clean the post with sandpaper as well as the inside of the plug and ensure a good contact and then see if it changes.
 
  • Useful
Reactions: General karthief
Gs87GT

Gs87GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
192
59
38
Penn's Woods
My 87 runs around 2 lines up from the bottom 130 mark so yours is a good bit higher than mine. I can see why your concerned and I would be too. As said, check it with a mechanical gauge to see where it's at and if you do or do not have anything to be concerned about.

When I got my car in April the oil pressure gauge was reading on the low end of the scale when fully hot and it was fluctuating. Knowing the car ran good and was quiet with 60k miles I installed a new motorcraft oil pressure sending unit and now when full hot it shows just under half way on the oil pressure gauge.

Change out the water temp sending unit and see what you have and go from there
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
792
241
53
56
Sarasota Florida
Im also two lines up from the bottom all the time. Also it takes forever for my car to warm up.. Nothing special on my 302 , just new water pump. Oil pressure right in the middle. Used to fiuctuate all the time until I replaced the sender now it barely moves.
 
K

KRUISR

Active Member
Apr 16, 2015
184
50
38
49
I replaced my sender a year ago. My gauge will climb to the point where yours is showing, then my fans kick in and it drops to the "A" and basically cycles between the two.

With my old sender it would climb to the half way mark and then kick the fans on. So now it reads a little higher. Not a problem.
 
