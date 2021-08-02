Is this original

So I am trying to determine the history of my car because the car just seems too perfect and would like to know how much of it is original. Not to get into much, just about everything on the car seems to be from day 1. Screws, brackets, colors, overspray, bolts, etc....



The speedo says 11,000+ and I know the car hasn't been rolled over, way to nice of body and zero rust underneath given its age. So I'm guessing maybe 20-25k on the car in total. So I took a picture of the speedo under the dash.



For any of you that know, is the overspray on the speedo an original thing. I would assume it is. I would assume the speedo, brake pedal, etc... were installed and then the interior painted. And yes the paint matches the code of blue interior and blue trim with caspian blue exterior. If the overspray is an original feature then it tells a lot about the car.



Thanks