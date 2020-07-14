What's it Worth? Is this trade worthwhile?

I’ve got a dark metallic 1986 SVO that currently has a bright green 1992 LX hood and front bumper on it, 95,000 miles snd minimal mods (cobra brakes, SN95 spindles, and FMIC). Car in question is a bone stock, dark green with cloth interior 76,000 mile 1996 GT that appears to have a straight body but a interior that’s a little dirty. It’s been kicking around marketplace by me with a 3000$ price tag for almost 2 months now, or accepting trades. Would I be making a mistake to try and trade for it?
 

