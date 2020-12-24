Engine Is this vacuum line hose clamp normal?

ReefBlueGT

ReefBlueGT

New Member
Oct 4, 2018
California
While examining my engine bay before I go to the trouble of a vacuum and smoke test, I came across this on the line from the upper intake to the charcoal canister. There’s some kind of union piece where the lines meet, with a hose clamp on the end nearest the intake. I gave it a small tug and it wasn’t loose, but wondering if this is normal, or if it indicates a repair, possibly a half-ass one, was done at some point instead of just replacing the whole line...

271D87AF-1A32-40B0-8398-744436471126.jpeg
 

KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
I think it is a repair. If I recall correctly, it is a single hose from cannister solenoid to intake.
 
