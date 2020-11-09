Island foxbody

Figured I'd start a thread to keep tabs on the progress of my "build". Although it's mostly already built.

Known specs:

302 full forged internals, previous owner said it was bored .003 over. Also said it was stroked out to 373? Probably meant 363. 202 heads, holley brawler 850 cfm, had 2 stage nitrous at one point. Previous owner took it apart, replaced bearings and seals.

Built c4 with manual valve body,

4.11 gears w/ posi

Caged, aftermarket gauges,seats and harness. As well as fiberglass good.

Next project is trying to save the paint. Sat at the previous owners body shop and got covered in a little over spray. Going to light sand/ re-clear.

Then run it down the track and see what she does. Previous owner claims 8.50's on nitrous. Going to keep it all motor out here as this track is a little sketchy.

Trying to figure out how to post pics, bear with me