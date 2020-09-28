WTB/Trade ISO 1964-66 Convertible, 289, Automatic

O

orf_obx_usvi

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
1
0
1
59
Norfolk, VA
Hello, Perhaps I am being too specific but I am looking for a 1966 (preferably but 64 or 65 considered) 289, Automatic, Convertible; these are non-negotiable. Matching numbers are really important. The things that would be very desirable are power brakes, steering and top, console, deluxe interior (esp. blue/white). Not fond of some dark colors like raven black, vintage burgundy and the colors sauterne gold, springtime yellow. Condition needs to be superb/excellent, not concourse, and I'd use the car for Sunday drives, never in the rain, cars shows, cars and coffee kinda thing. If anyone has any leads I'd sure appreciate them. I've scoured the usual sites that I can find. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C ISO of a mechanic / body shop to bring my Stang back to life 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
65Stang86 ISO 65 horse and coral 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
65Stang86 For Sale ISO of Holley 750 Engine and Power Adder 0
A ISO SUPERCHARGER 98 GT PI SWAPPED WITH O3 SOHC PI ENGINE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S WTB/Trade ISO OEM choke 4180 Engine and Power Adder 0
boostfrk WTB/Trade ISO JLT Fenderwell Intake for 96-98 Cobra Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
K WTB/Trade Iso of 99-04 sonic blue parts Interior Exterior Parts 2
B ISO 390 4 speed parts Other Auto Tech 5
0 WTB/Trade ISO 4.6L Forged Crank Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
F WTB/Trade ISO: 1998 Cobra R wheels (silver) Wheels Tires Brakes 1
C ISO RED STEERING WHEEL - 1995 GTS Interior Exterior Parts 0
E WTB/Trade ISO foxbody, 90-93 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
gikort SOLD ISO 94-95 Crankshaft Pulley Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
N WTB/Trade Iso Blue Glow 73 Mach 1 Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
Stevenmverrill Iso, Maf Voltage=air Flow 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W Iso 1975 302 Frame Mounts 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
Slobin3d WTB/Trade Iso: Ar Center Caps Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Buddha_DUT Missing Blue And White 76 Coupe 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
M WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan Mustang II Parts 1
J New Member Iso Gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Ryan Clayton Iso Someone Who Has Done V6 To V8 Swap. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
M Heater Hose Iso Mod Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
newbie1979 Expired Iso Mufflers For My 89 Gt Convertible. Flowmaster Or Mac Exhaust Parts 1
lawman834 Iso A Better Forum... The Welcome Wagon 2
Merkstang ISO. Saleen style Heat extractor Hood and AeroShield 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
metalmechanical Installed FRPP B springs and BBK Isos, now 98 gt sits uneven. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
I Newbie Needs Help(Lowering Spring ISO) Help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
I New To Forum Need Spring(ISO) Help!!! 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
slayerripkdc H&R SS springs w/ iso delete. 17's 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
K ISO Dyno 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
LXstang5.0 ? about springs/iso's 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
SRT Handz No Front ISOs, Bumpsteer Kit, & 03/04 Cobra A-Arms = Pics From Japan!!! *No 56K* 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
SRT Handz Trading Springs or Removing ISOs...Need Help!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
BlackVert ISO Auto Tranny settings 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
C ISO Picture Vista Blue GT500 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C ISO Picture: 2007 Vista Blue V6 with stripes 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
ShortThrow50 FMS "C" springs. Remove iso's in rear? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
RiceRoketToMust ISO: Motorweek 2005 Mustang Road Test Video Segment 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
BlackVert iso 42# injectors Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
BlackVert iso 42# injectors 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
BlackVert iso stock intake components 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
Z I need the iso connectors for a blaupunkt head unit. Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
BlackVert ISO 70/75 mm throttle body 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
BlackVert ISO EEC-IV tech info Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
BlackVert ISO info on the EEC V SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column Suspension 1
DudeStang How good of a 64-66 Mustang can you get for $20k? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
M Will a Mustang radio made for a 1964 - 1966 Mustang Stereo 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
S 1964 mustang doors and original glass The Welcome Wagon 6
L My first car 1964 1/2, still have it The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom