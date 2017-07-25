WTB/Trade Iso: '78 V8 Frame/motor Mounts, Manifolds/headers & Oil Pan

M

Moostang2

New Member
Jul 25, 2017
1
0
1
32
Doing an engine swap in a '78 and desperately need Frame Mounts, Motor Mounts, Manifolds or Headers and an Oil Pan.
I don't care what shape any of it is in as long as they work!
I live in Upstate, NY and will pay for shipping or will come get the parts. Its been 8 years since I could work on this old girl and would love to see her complete.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Exorcising a '78 Mach I {Formally Warning to reinforce your chassis }
Replies
36
Views
2K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
I
Progress Thread Exorcising a '76 Coupe
Replies
26
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
3
New Member: 1978 M II Mach I
Replies
12
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
351MooseStang
3
Christian Cornwell
Supercharged 1994 3.8
Replies
37
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Michael Gordon
M
S
  • Locked
SOLD 2000 Ford Mustang Gt Nasa Cmc Racer Or Hpde
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SPEED DETAILS
S
Top Bottom