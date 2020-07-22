ISO of a mechanic / body shop to bring my Stang back to life

Hi All -

I have a 2003 Mustang GT Convertible with 70k miles of which all are mine as I am the original owner. I have done some basic mods including intake, throttlebody, exhaust, rear wheels, front brakes, etc but my girl has some rough miles on her both engine and body wise that I would like to start making some progress on.

I used to have a local mechanic that did all my work but he has since retired so I haven't found a good replacement to date.

I do not drive the car during the winter and I now am able to garage her for the winter instead of just covering which doesn't protect her from the elements.



Looking for some recommendations as I would like to do some more mods and get her to a place where I can be proud to drive around town and pop the hood at a car show, etc.

Thanks in advance for any recommendations.

CBW