For Sale ISO: TTop run channels

R

rushcanuck

New Member
Jul 6, 2013
I’m on the hunt for a set of the A/B pillar weatherstripping run channels. I’m in the process of doing a TTop conversion and the auto wrecker I bought the roof section from cut them in half and crushed the car.

I’m not after the weatherstripping, but the channel the weatherstripping mounts to. I’d prefer a set from an 87-88 but I will make any year work.

I’m located in Prince George, BC Canada. Willing to ship.


Thanks in advance
 

Attachments

  • DFA27DAC-9394-4B99-A569-2C1EBAAB70D7.jpeg
    DFA27DAC-9394-4B99-A569-2C1EBAAB70D7.jpeg
    395.1 KB · Views: 1
  • 632FE853-A2FC-4DC5-8958-A96AB7AD1EC4.jpeg
    632FE853-A2FC-4DC5-8958-A96AB7AD1EC4.jpeg
    452.5 KB · Views: 1
  • FCA618E0-93F7-4C54-A9D4-5CBD51ABC85D.png
    FCA618E0-93F7-4C54-A9D4-5CBD51ABC85D.png
    1.3 MB · Views: 0
  • 0E6CF05B-9A3E-463A-A3D9-7559E9051715.png
    0E6CF05B-9A3E-463A-A3D9-7559E9051715.png
    1.2 MB · Views: 1

