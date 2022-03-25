I’m on the hunt for a set of the A/B pillar weatherstripping run channels. I’m in the process of doing a TTop conversion and the auto wrecker I bought the roof section from cut them in half and crushed the car.



I’m not after the weatherstripping, but the channel the weatherstripping mounts to. I’d prefer a set from an 87-88 but I will make any year work.



I’m located in Prince George, BC Canada. Willing to ship.





Thanks in advance