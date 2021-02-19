Issues with AFR

Hello all, new to this community, but not new to Mustangs. Im hoping you can help with an issue I'm having. I recently installed an AEM AFR gauge and it is reading lean. When I start the car it will read 14.7 for a short while, and then steadily climb until it goes full lean. It pretty much stays full lean until I go WOT, at which point it will go down to about 13.5. I haven't pulled past 4500 because i don't want to damage anything.



The car has a 331 NA and it runs great. The only reason I installed the gauge was to see if my new long tube headers and high flow cats changed the tune. My prior exhaust was shorties and off road x pipe. The car has new o2 sensors and spark plugs, and I can't find any vacuum leaks. I pulled the codes and got a 33 and 84.



Im wondering if the gauge is faulty as I got it used from my brother. If it was actually lean, wouldn't it throw a code?



Thanks, Ian