Issues with AFR

8

88GriggsGT

New Member
Feb 19, 2021
1
0
1
40
Thousand Oaks
Hello all, new to this community, but not new to Mustangs. Im hoping you can help with an issue I'm having. I recently installed an AEM AFR gauge and it is reading lean. When I start the car it will read 14.7 for a short while, and then steadily climb until it goes full lean. It pretty much stays full lean until I go WOT, at which point it will go down to about 13.5. I haven't pulled past 4500 because i don't want to damage anything.

The car has a 331 NA and it runs great. The only reason I installed the gauge was to see if my new long tube headers and high flow cats changed the tune. My prior exhaust was shorties and off road x pipe. The car has new o2 sensors and spark plugs, and I can't find any vacuum leaks. I pulled the codes and got a 33 and 84.

Im wondering if the gauge is faulty as I got it used from my brother. If it was actually lean, wouldn't it throw a code?

Thanks, Ian
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR
Replies
0
Views
389
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Brsmustng93
B
R
Engine I give up
Replies
6
Views
699
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
P
Misfire/Lean fuel o2 sensor?
Replies
2
Views
506
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
C
Engine Struggling engine
Replies
5
Views
749
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Goldbox misfire issue at low load
Replies
14
Views
727
Digital Self-tuning Forum
James408
J
Top Bottom