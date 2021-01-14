I was wondering what kind of experiences anyone has had with the contour fans on a 1991 mild engine setup. I just got the contour fan setup from LMR which had the fans, mounting accessories and an dakota digital controller. With the stock setup and a upgraded fan clutch, the water temps stayed pretty steady between 175- 183 depending on the outside temperature. With these new contour fans it will only stay in that temp range when you start the car and let it sit there idling, the fans will work as intended and all is well. Once you begin driving though it starts to heat up fast, especially while cruising in 3rd or 4th. One day while driving in 4th gear for a few miles the temp got all the way to 210 and seemed as if it would have kept climbing if I did not get on the highway. For some reason the fans are not able to keep up with the temperature sometimes while in motion when I've seen many posts from people with even more modified engines saying their great. I've been messing with this for over a week now and was curious if anyone has had this type of issue before or if they know a potential fix.