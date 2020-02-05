It has been since 2006 since my last post. who is still around?

84blkstang

84blkstang

Member
Jun 4, 2003
533
0
16
Springfield MO
Visit site
I am stuck doing a clinical rotation in Tulsa Ok. I was going through old emails and I found one from Stangnet. After several failed log in attempts and misspellings of my sign on I remembered my password. I Started going through old threads and man the memories have came flooding back to the hours I spent on stangnet and corral.net. What members are still around from the 2001-2006 era ?
Jricher? mustang 5L5? Massonz? TMoss? the USMC guy who had the badass twin turbo green gt that was wrecked? Those are the only names I can remember from that time.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Need help on used 2000 GT I'm looking to buy. What has been done to the engine? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
1 Electrical 1992 5.0 Running rich with surging idle (surge checklist has been done) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S it has been a while The Welcome Wagon 1
M How long has it been since VT stage 1 or 2 cams have been in stock SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
SMOKEDYA Since everything has been erased Regional Forums and Event Information 18
Similar threads
Need help on used 2000 GT I'm looking to buy. What has been done to the engine?
Electrical 1992 5.0 Running rich with surging idle (surge checklist has been done)
it has been a while
How long has it been since VT stage 1 or 2 cams have been in stock
Since everything has been erased
Top Bottom