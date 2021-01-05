so heres what i got

347 stock block w/ wiesco pistons right around 10.5-1

AFR 185cc cnc ported heads, scorpion 1.6 roller rockers, Holley Systemax 2 intake, port matched with a 75mm throttle body, 36lb. injectors and a 3.5" Anderson power pipe in the fender.

comp cams 282HR that is advanced 4 degrees

im running a gold box with the MS3 3.1.05 firmware and it starts and runs but i cant get my idle valve right and it oscillates a decent amount. This is a first run tune so anyone care to take a look at it and see anything way off?the spark and fuel tables are a mess because i was scrambling trying to get it to idle.

Thank You! im pumped to finally drive this thing soon! its been about 2 years in the making.