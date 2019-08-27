It's been awfully quiet around here.....(What we're up to, AKA the BS-ing thread)

I met a wonderful woman six months ago that for some reason thinks I'm worth having around, so I've been spending my weekends with her instead of messing around with ElSuperPinto.
 
That's awesome! I haven't had a lot of interest since my divorce, both from anyone or of my own. Too many projects going on around the house basically BECAUSE of my ex that I think I'm just disillusioned with the whole idea of dating now.
 
I have house projects that got in the way.....Not as interesting...but it's my excuse...
Yeah me too, theres a lot of that going around
Mine looks like this


yf579a1vQxaANnx2I4+m2Q.jpg


As soon as these piles of fresh lumber is out of the way, I can get to that flat spot on drive way to install sub frame connectors.
I got the son and friends digging footings and pouring footings.
In the last 10 days they have mixed and poured 155 bags quickcrete with just a wheel barrow. They are happy for some after school work and $.
Kicking ass they is.
But they keep breaking all the old shovels
So I hot rodded this one with a new handle and reinforcing plate. Learning the kid to weld and welding on shovels is the place to practice.

KPV2IrasTP+K+XVRUD6%6A.jpg ct%bEGCsSh+gcWajbyJqpg.jpg


He's been driving his friends home in the Cobra2 (with me in passenger seat) and has racked up between 50 and a 100 miles putting her around.
I'm still finding myself pushing on the imaginary passenger floor board brake pedal to help him stop.

zdqpAEgiRA6SWkfA1Htp+Q.jpg


And it has been quite around here. That cricket cracks me up LOL.
 
They did it again today!
Stair landing!

They jammed it out while I cooked em a fat meal.
Then While they ate i did the finish trowel and broom ing.

d+B0VgcTTDKX44AnPBL03g.jpg



This post has low Mustang content so Im adding a
Guess who 72?

gettyimages-583736407-612x612.jpg
 
I'll take defunct obscure punk rock bands from the 80s for 50$
Its the Plasmatics with Wendy O

there appears to be one on stage.
Sorry , in my defense she has nipple tape on and I was looking at the mustang anyway

Now returning you to your regularly scheduled quietness
 
House projects aplenty around these parts! As I said, my ex had a good hand in helping to expedite the remodel I'm currently doing. I can't blame it ALL on her, but she was definitely the catalyst. Long story short, when we split I was court ordered out of my house for almost a year while she had total control of it. When I got the house back it was pretty trashed and roach infested. I cleaned the house up and bombed it, then decided the best option to get rid of the roaches was to gut the kitchen. Upon tearing it all apart I found that there was significant carpenter ant and/or termite damage. I ended up having to rebuild 2 of the 3 exterior walls and replaced 7 of 12 of the floor joists. I'm finally almost done with the kitchen, then it's on to the rest of the main floor. Gonna take the master bedroom and combine it with another bedroom so I can enlarge the master bath since it's so damned small. I mean you sit on the toilet and literally bang your knees on the opposing wall. Gonna remodel the main bath as well, and my living room will have the fireplace refaced and I'm looking to relocate my basement stairs and enlarge them. The stairwell measures like 28" wide - it's narrow as hell! Anyway, I've been at this since December and don't expect to be done with it until next year at best. Unfortunately Mustang projects are all on the back burner until the house is settled, so I've been forced to settle for living vicariously through all of your projects!

Here's a few pics of the carnage as well as a few in-process pics. I've done 99.99% of all the work by myself, I had to have my buddy come over and help me carry the long countertop and set it into place.....

Exterior wall
48639218663_6794739058_c.jpg



Carport wall
48639218703_8f869c2215_c.jpg



Walls are done
48639218638_d5ef07b818_c.jpg



Floor joist
48639218753_0fd1c22e99_c.jpg



Floor in process
48639708957_e9ed19dd25_c.jpg



Backsplash with under cabinet lighting
48639566511_699cea06d2_c.jpg



Full kitchen shot as of 8/28/2019 - just a few more things to wrap up then on to the rest of the house!!
48639566611_efcf64fd71_c.jpg
 
