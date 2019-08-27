It's been awfully quiet around here.....

House projects aplenty around these parts! As I said, my ex had a good hand in helping to expedite the remodel I'm currently doing. I can't blame it ALL on her, but she was definitely the catalyst. Long story short, when we split I was court ordered out of my house for almost a year while she had total control of it. When I got the house back it was pretty trashed and roach infested. I cleaned the house up and bombed it, then decided the best option to get rid of the roaches was to gut the kitchen. Upon tearing it all apart I found that there was significant carpenter ant and/or termite damage. I ended up having to rebuild 2 of the 3 exterior walls and replaced 7 of 12 of the floor joists. I'm finally almost done with the kitchen, then it's on to the rest of the main floor. Gonna take the master bedroom and combine it with another bedroom so I can enlarge the master bath since it's so damned small. I mean you sit on the toilet and literally bang your knees on the opposing wall. Gonna remodel the main bath as well, and my living room will have the fireplace refaced and I'm looking to relocate my basement stairs and enlarge them. The stairwell measures like 28" wide - it's narrow as hell! Anyway, I've been at this since December and don't expect to be done with it until next year at best. Unfortunately Mustang projects are all on the back burner until the house is settled, so I've been forced to settle for living vicariously through all of your projects!Here's a few pics of the carnage as well as a few in-process pics. I've done 99.99% of all the work by myself, I had to have my buddy come over and help me carry the long countertop and set it into place.....Exterior wallCarport wallWalls are doneFloor joistFloor in processBacksplash with under cabinet lightingFull kitchen shot as of 8/28/2019 - just a few more things to wrap up then on to the rest of the house!!