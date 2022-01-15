It's coming apart..93 coupe

My 1993 SSP coupe looks good, right?Wrong. Unfortunately it's all an illusion. This car defines what a "ten footer" is. I painted this car about 4 or more years ago...in my garage...in a rush. I am the first to admit my paint work was sub-par. It got me by. I am about to completely tear the car down for a real paint job. I have my painter lined up...I know him...and most importantly I trust him. 100%. I will be doing most of the prep work myself. I have already done some pre-planning and purchasing. I have a set of rear quarter windows I reconditioned which came out good.I also ordered and have in my possession all new side body moldings as well as the A pillar trim.One good thing is when I painted it later time I had the quarter windows out, doors off, the fenders off, all parts under fenders were painted. Door jams were painted with the doors off etc. so I won't be doing that this time (taking the fenders and doors off) as the paint under there is still all good. This was during my 2017 garage paint job.I will try to update this as work progresses if you guys are interested.Chris