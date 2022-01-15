It's coming apart..93 coupe

Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
My 1993 SSP coupe looks good, right?
Wrong. Unfortunately it's all an illusion. This car defines what a "ten footer" is. I painted this car about 4 or more years ago...in my garage...in a rush. I am the first to admit my paint work was sub-par. It got me by. I am about to completely tear the car down for a real paint job. I have my painter lined up...I know him...and most importantly I trust him. 100%. I will be doing most of the prep work myself. I have already done some pre-planning and purchasing. I have a set of rear quarter windows I reconditioned which came out good.
I also ordered and have in my possession all new side body moldings as well as the A pillar trim.
One good thing is when I painted it later time I had the quarter windows out, doors off, the fenders off, all parts under fenders were painted. Door jams were painted with the doors off etc. so I won't be doing that this time (taking the fenders and doors off) as the paint under there is still all good. This was during my 2017 garage paint job.
I will try to update this as work progresses if you guys are interested.
Chris
