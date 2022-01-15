It's coming apart..93 coupe

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,437
2,775
184
Mililani, Hawaii
My 1993 SSP coupe looks good, right?

42161.jpeg


Wrong. Unfortunately it's all an illusion. This car defines what a "ten footer" is. I painted this car about 4 or more years ago...in my garage...in a rush. I am the first to admit my paint work was sub-par. It got me by. I am about to completely tear the car down for a real paint job. I have my painter lined up...I know him...and most importantly I trust him. 100%. I will be doing most of the prep work myself. I have already done some pre-planning and purchasing. I have a set of rear quarter windows I reconditioned which came out good.

20210805_134719.jpg


I also ordered and have in my possession all new side body moldings as well as the A pillar trim.

One good thing is when I painted it later time I had the quarter windows out, doors off, the fenders off, all parts under fenders were painted. Door jams were painted with the doors off etc. so I won't be doing that this time (taking the fenders and doors off) as the paint under there is still all good. This was during my 2017 garage paint job.

20170814_115546.jpg


I will try to update this as work progresses if you guys are interested.

Chris
 

  • Sponsors(?)


nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,148
558
143
59
nevada
Love the quarter windows,please let us know you got them so good looking.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,437
2,775
184
Mililani, Hawaii
I had sent them to a guy to have them restored...a dude named Ryan......it's a long story....he had them for 2 1/2 years and did nothing to them. A guy on facebook went to his house/shop and recovered several dozen sets of windows he was holding hostage that belonged to various people around the country. So, long story short, I spent over $100 to ship them, another $150 for work that was never done, ... $50 for the guy to recover them for me, and another roughly $75 to ship them back. THEN I basically sanded them, and used spot putty, sanded, putty, sanded, primed, sanded and finally finished off with SEM Trim Black.
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,437
2,775
184
Mililani, Hawaii
This is the original hood with the original vin sticker. I painted the underside today and have a new insulation pad to go on it. This hood will be put on tomorrow as I prep the other panels for paint.
20220114_150718.jpg
 
Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,437
2,775
184
Mililani, Hawaii
You can probably tell from the under side of the hood why I won't be painting the car.... :D It will mostly be covered up by the pad so I can live with it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Chythar
Paint and Body Chythar's 94 Cobra Clone Paint thread
Replies
7
Views
328
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chythar
Chythar
1hot87gt
Side view mirror dilemma
Replies
8
Views
222
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
Chythar
Paint and Body Recently finished repairing my 94 Cobra's rear quarter panel
Replies
20
Views
790
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rcdgl
R
MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
C
Paint and Body 90 LX Passenger Door Alignment/Adjustment
Replies
6
Views
488
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
Top Bottom