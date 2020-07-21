i've been through a lot and compressor wont come on

Without the compressor running, the charge should sit around the normal pressure for r134a for whatever the ambient temp is; 100psi sounds normal, so your issue is likely electrical.



Power for the compressor comes from fuse #6 under the dash, goes through the control panel, then to the low pressure switch, the high pressure switch, the CCRM, and finally the clutch coil on the compressor. On my 98, the ground for the coil is in an odd location too (driver's side rear of the engine up top).



I would grab a test light or multimeter (set to voltage), put the car in Run, turn the controls to AC or Defrost and test at three points: the compressor coil, the low pressure switch and the high pressure switch (between the dark blue/yellow and green/orange wires, the other 2 are for the fan). That should narrow it down like so:



If you have power at the compressor, your issue is either the compressor clutch, clutch coil, or the connector to the coil (I had one back a pin out and cause this).

If you don't have power at the compressor, and you do at the high pressure switch, you either have a short, or a bad CCRM.

If you have power at the low pressure switch but not the high pressure switch or compressor, you have a short.

If you don't have power at any of these points, it's either an issue with the ground, or with the power being supplied by the control panel/fuse.



If you let me know what you find, I can provide more detail.