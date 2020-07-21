i've been through a lot and compressor wont come on

rdtavape
New Member
-
- Jun 1, 2018
-
- 14
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 43
hello team! its been a while since i posted anything and i'm pretty sure i'm in a different car than the last time. anyhow. 97 gt just replaced everything having to do with the a/c let the vacuum pump run on it for an hour or so each time i have to open it back up. there's no leaking. the vacuum holds. i went so far as to swap the pcm cuz i saw a video where the a/c relay in the pcm was fried. nothing is making my problem go away. so here's the problem. my high side pressure will not go any higher than 100psi and the compressor won't come on. while charging the r134a the low side pressure builds up to about 100psi and so does the high side but won't go any higher and the compressor will not click on. i've also swapped the a/c switch thats up on the high side port near the condenser. does anyone have a little a/c knowledge they can give me some ideas? i've been stuck on this a/c for weeks and can't go without it. i'm in tucson az and its hotter than a mother up over here.