I know I know this is probably a terrible idea, but I recently installed a wilwood proportioning valve because my stock one was leaking. When I installed this, on the inlet side the brake line was slightly bent and caused me to strip the female threads on the proportioning valve. I went on my first drive around my block and came back and there was a little bit of fluid that had leaked out of that spot. Because I am lazy, I don’t want to go through the hassle of buying a new one, bleeding the brakes, etc. and though it is probably just better to do it right, would it be viable to put some JB weld around the rim of that and close off any kind of leaks? It is a very small leak and I would check it regularly to make sure the JB weld is holding up. What do you guys think?