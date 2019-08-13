JCBeaver's 1993 GT Kenne Bell Build Thread

Engine/Drivetrain:

Suspension:

Brakes:

Hello Mustang brothers!My name is Jarvis and I have a 93 Mustang GT that I am doing a resto-mod build on. I have been wanting to do this build log for some time now so I can have something on the net I can refer to on the net and I finally am getting to it now! I suppose we could call this some kind of a "mild" build; I will keep this thread updated as we progress forward and I would love to get any pointers/feedback from anybody. Questions are more than welcome. I would like to think I went through a lot with this car.. At times I wanted to burn it down, but right now I am so close to making it 100% road-worthy so I am rather excited!I am based in San Diego, CA. Just moved here 3 months ago after spending 11 years in the DMV(DC, MD, VA) area. Very very happy to be here. I am a DIYer - I try to do everything myself before I resort to any professional. I think I am quite handy, however, I do not have any welding skills yet. Working on it. I usually leave the engine work to the pro's, and pretty much do everything else myself when possible.I got my 1993 GT in January 2017 from the second owner in Virginia when I worked and lived in DC. The car was in Hawaii from 94 to 2012 with the first owner who was a military guy. It came back into the CONUS in 2012 and got sold to this 2nd owner. The car is mostly un-molested when I got it - only had the 5 lug upgrade with rear disk brakes done to it along with some random wheels. Everything including smog, A/C, etc were all intact and functioning. Unfortunately, I have pretty much molested the car to death by now. The car was inoperable for most of the time over the past 2.5 years, but I was able to log in a few thousand miles in between the times it was on the jack-stands. I absolutely love this car even though it is not the best car out there. I was born in 1990 and I grew up salivating over those foxes; my cousins had some nice hatchbacks when I was a kid. I was sold. I had a 1988 GT back during my college days(2010-2011), however, my budget was limited so I sold it without doing whole lot to it. I would like to think it got a lot more interesting this time around with this 93 GT.My ultimate goal is to make this fox a daily cornering beast. Straight line speed is fun, but I enjoy carving up turns more. I plan on taking my fox to some auto-x events to have some fun.Below is a list of what I have done to the car.Rebuilt 302 bored .020 overEdelbrock Performer RPM aluminum headsCustom Grind Mild Anderson Cam42# injectorsSnow Performance Meth Kit1.5L Original Kenne Bell w/ 10 psi pulleyStock T5 World Class Transmission w/ Pro 5.0 Short ShifterKing Cobra ClutchComplete MM Clutch Cable set up with Firewall AdjusterMM Solid Steering ShaftAluminum Driveshaft3.55 Gear Ratio Rear EndFox Length Rear AxlesPIMPXS ECUMaximum Motorsports K MemberMMTubular Non Offset Arms (moves my front wheels forward by .75")SN96 SpindlesMM Bolt Through Bumpsteer KitEnergy Suspension Poly Engine MountsMM Front Coilovers with Bilsteins (300 lbs spring rate)MM 43TA7 Rear Springs (415-515 lbs spring rate)MM Adjustable Rear Control Arms2003 Remanufactured Cobra Steering RackMM Solid Steering Rack BushingsMM Full Subframe ConnectorMM Strut BraceMM Sway Bar Relocation Kit93 Cobra Master Cylinder93 Cobra Brake BoosterSwapped out the aftermarket brake reservoir with NOS Explorer/V6 Mustang Reservoir(it sits level rather than slanted and that way I can use Motive bleeder tool)Brembo M-2300-X Front Brake Kit with 13" RotorsWilwood Porportioning Valve11.65" Rear Cobra RotorsNorth Racecar Cobra Rear Brake Caliper BracketsJ&M Product Stainless Brake Lines all aroundInterior:Full Black InteriorDakota Digital Gauge ClusterRecaro SE Seats (need to be reupholstered)Dan Carpenter's center console lid with 2 cupholders (FYI, nothing fits in those cupholders SMH)Exterior:Smoked Black HeadlightsRolled Fender LipsShaved AntennaSunroof/Rocker Panel had rust restoration work done last winter by a local body guy in MD. Paint is not the best but will do for now.93 Cobra Rear Bumper CoverCobra Grille InsertNeeds a full body work done down the roadI pretty much did every upgrade myself besides welding the subframe and rebuilding the motor. I had a failed attempt at painting the engine bay. I took up the idea of painting for the first time on my engine bay which was a bad idea considering I did not do a good job. I will live and learnI tried to paint the engine bay with hot rod satin black paint from Eastwood. It is an urethane based paint and I did not lay the paint properly, I think I had too much air coming out of the gun so the paint never was lay down properly - I was doomed from the start. I wanted smooth satin black engine bay, but in the end I got a poorly painted matte satin black. It was a huge learning curve for me doing the paint work all by myself trying to learn how to paint by reading/watching the internet, but it was a good learning experience. I need to practice painting alongside a professional and I need to practice on more minor projects than an engine bay project haha! Nonetheless, it looks good for now, but I am slowly chipping the paint away here and there as I work on the car. I probably will get back to it eventually with smoothed out fenders once I pick up welding skills. Making the car perfect in paint/body work is not my goal for now.Currently, I am working on getting the tune perfect on the PIMPXS ECU with Tunerstudio. I might call up some help around here with this stuff to get it dialed in 100%. I also recently finished up the MM bumpsteer kit install and now I need to get it aligned then I should be rolling around on the streets again. BTW, I had Eibach Sportline springs before the MM coilovers and their rear springs. If you have sportlines then do me a favor, ditch them as soon as possible. My ride wasty without me realizing it until I had those MM stuff on my car, it drives like a dream! I drove the fox around for some bit last weekend before I tore into it again and wow I sure miss this car!In some pictures you may see I used to have some old aftermarket parts. Regretfully, I keep upgradinguntil I create a hole in my wallet.This is what I have on top of my head for now. I will keep updating this thread as I go along. Hopefully I wont bore you guys!The day I got her home: