Hello I am kind of new here. But not new to the fox mustangs, my passion goes back to 1985 when my dad bought a brand new silver gt 5.0 spd hatch. Many years later after high school I found 1985 red hatch (faded orange-red) gt 5.0 5spd rust bucket that I picked up cheap, drove it for a couple of years and sold for more then I paid for it. It actually was really reliable transportation and got 20mpg.That is why when I started looking for a mustang a few years ago, I only looked for 85-86. I love those four eye 85-86 I guess they had a impression on me at a young age. I knew that after I started looking out of state I was going to buy something down south, after seeing a few pictures of cars outside the rust belt. I kind of started to like the aero cars more and more, I like there interior better, it is more modern to me. I also like the aero quarter windows better then the plastic sail panel, plus it was essentially a 5 year plus newer car. I am almost into the idea of converting to the four eye.Well I stumbled upon this car in Florida early last summer, I talked to the owner and this is mostly what I was looking for, not to crazy about the color but has grown on me. Timing was off, but things came together in late fall to make a longer story shorter I went down in mid December and brought it home with the trailer that came with it. This car has a clean car fax, all the matching vins in the fenders and hatch doors ect. I was impressed. The car needs the usual work on the upper and lower torque boxes reinforcement, it also may benefit from a cage but may kill me to put one in. This car runs in the mid 11s, yet to be confirmed.I am capable of building a car but why build one when you can buy one way cheaper that is close to what you are looking for, and make it yours. I am giving up tractor pulling for this so if I can make a 282cid I6 bored and stroked to 430cid NA on Alcohol make over 500hp on an engine dyno. I think this will be way more fun cause you cant cruise on the street on a tractor!Anyway here it is and this is what I am working on…Currently working on quarter windows and head linerI will be doing the drivers side wire harness clean up later this summer.Most likely the progress will be on going indefinitely because I like to tinker.Please feel free to let me know your thoughts and opinions as I progress through making this car look better and perform better on and off the track. I have learned a bunch by observing on here this far and just thought I would share my project.Scottbacked in the garage after over 1200miles from Floridaend of Febuary in the snow!engine shot, yah yah it has a carbmore recent pictures of interior and out side before tearing into itWhy is the drivers seat more of a gray??quarter windowsWhat is this? some sort of plastic piece? Was it once attached to the window? or is it a shim?my most recent purchase of junk yard parts:drivers side a pillar, speaker, and lower door hinge plates that keep the door from swinging freely I have picture of my broken with the new one painted up I actually bought two. All this for $20 I didnt think I made out to bad. I wish I would have had the camera at the junk yard as I would have taken a few pictures of some of the cars there.