Hello I am kind of new here. But not new to the fox mustangs, my passion goes back to 1985 when my dad bought a brand new silver gt 5.0 spd hatch. Many years later after high school I found 1985 red hatch (faded orange-red) gt 5.0 5spd rust bucket that I picked up cheap, drove it for a couple of years and sold for more then I paid for it. It actually was really reliable transportation and got 20mpg.
That is why when I started looking for a mustang a few years ago, I only looked for 85-86. I love those four eye 85-86 I guess they had a impression on me at a young age. I knew that after I started looking out of state I was going to buy something down south, after seeing a few pictures of cars outside the rust belt. I kind of started to like the aero cars more and more, I like there interior better, it is more modern to me. I also like the aero quarter windows better then the plastic sail panel, plus it was essentially a 5 year plus newer car. I am almost into the idea of converting to the four eye.
Well I stumbled upon this car in Florida early last summer, I talked to the owner and this is mostly what I was looking for, not to crazy about the color but has grown on me. Timing was off, but things came together in late fall to make a longer story shorter I went down in mid December and brought it home with the trailer that came with it. This car has a clean car fax, all the matching vins in the fenders and hatch doors ect. I was impressed. The car needs the usual work on the upper and lower torque boxes reinforcement, it also may benefit from a cage but may kill me to put one in. This car runs in the mid 11s, yet to be confirmed.
I am capable of building a car but why build one when you can buy one way cheaper that is close to what you are looking for, and make it yours. I am giving up tractor pulling for this so if I can make a 282cid I6 bored and stroked to 430cid NA on Alcohol make over 500hp on an engine dyno. I think this will be way more fun cause you cant cruise on the street on a tractor!
Anyway here it is and this is what I am working on…
Currently working on quarter windows and head liner
I will be doing the drivers side wire harness clean up later this summer.
Most likely the progress will be on going indefinitely because I like to tinker.
Please feel free to let me know your thoughts and opinions as I progress through making this car look better and perform better on and off the track. I have learned a bunch by observing on here this far and just thought I would share my project.
Scott
backed in the garage after over 1200miles from Florida
end of Febuary in the snow!
engine shot, yah yah it has a carb
more recent pictures of interior and out side before tearing into it
Why is the drivers seat more of a gray??
quarter windows
What is this? some sort of plastic piece? Was it once attached to the window? or is it a shim?
my most recent purchase of junk yard parts:
drivers side a pillar, speaker, and lower door hinge plates that keep the door from swinging freely I have picture of my broken with the new one painted up I actually bought two. All this for $20 I didnt think I made out to bad. I wish I would have had the camera at the junk yard as I would have taken a few pictures of some of the cars there.
