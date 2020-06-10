Joining the discussion From Missouri

Thanks for letting me join. I am the owner of a 1967 Coupe that I have owned for about 30 years. (She was my 1st Car.) My Mustang started life as a 200 cid 6 cyl base model coupe. In 1996, I started a V8 conversion that was slow going for a couple of years before being completely being put on hold when my wife and I had twin daughters. Well, this is 2020 and they are graduating high school. So I am endeavoring to resurrect my old girl and get the second lease on life started up again.