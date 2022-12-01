Electrical Jumpering EEC test connector to ground

evintho

evintho

Nov 12, 2003
Dumb question. Is this what's meant by 'jumpering EEC test connector to ground'? Just running a wire from the lower right terminal to a ground stud?

P1010002_8 (2).JPG
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,684
8,755
203
Well, not exactly.
stangnet.com

Electrical - How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it... Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on. Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
There is a wire that gets connected when doing the code check, look for it in the harness near the test connector.
 
evintho

evintho

Nov 12, 2003
Thanks for responding General! Actually, I'm not dumping codes, I'm trying to troubleshoot why my fuel pump isn't priming. I'm following JRichker's 'fuel pump troubleshooting for '91-'93 Mustangs'.

Relay: Turn on the key and jumper the ECC test connector as previously described. Look for 12 volts at the dark green\yellow wire (relay controlled power for the fuel pump). No voltage there means that the relay has failed, or there is a broken wire in the relay control circuit.

So, my pic isn't correct?
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,684
8,755
203
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
This will give you wiring diagrams and tell you how to jump the fuel pump.
 
evintho

evintho

Nov 12, 2003
OK, is this how to jump the fuel pump? Red wire from upper right terminal to Pin 46 terminal?
The harness isn't in a Mustang but I've swapped a '93 motor/trans/ECU and wiring harness into my '54.



1669934268013.gif
 
