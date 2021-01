Just looking for verification. Im in the middle of installing my Holley efi 6.86" pro dash. I know I need to jump the wires on pin 2 and 14 on the factory harness to turn on the alternator. Can I just run a simple 14g wire jumper or does it need a resistor soldered in? If so does anyone know what resistor I need or does anyone make a jumper plug n play harness? Thanks