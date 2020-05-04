Junction block

May 4, 2020
I have a 88 fox I put a new engine transmission in runs great. I noticed when I start braking from 45 mph and then hit about 20 it will feel like the drums will stick and then car will lower idle. It won't stall. But if I brake from about 10mph it works fine. All the vaccum lines are connected. So I was gonna try replacing the junction box on the back of the rear axle anyone know where I can find that? And i just had rear drums turned to try that before anything. I may be over thinking it and it's just a regular junction wanted another opnion.
 

