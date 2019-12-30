Junkyard goodies

Let me set a specific set of circumstances and get some input based off those.

You are heading to a junkyard. This place has 2 or 3 Fox mustangs (83-93). None of the cars have engines, transmissions, or 8.8 rear ends. The cars are not sealed up so the interior has been exposed for at least 10 years....that's if there's even any interior left.

After watching some of the threads on here and finding out that some of the parts aren't available anymore, I'd like to know which parts are "must grab" parts.

I'd hate to do this and tell about my trip and someone go "did you get the ________?"

Btw....don't be shy. I'll have a jack and my cordless impact with me so I can do some decent work there.



Ready....GO!