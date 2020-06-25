Noobz347
Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
-
- Jan 4, 1985
-
- 28,631
-
- 10,703
-
- 224
I've sent the following message to MRaburn (site owner) just in case:
Just a head's up: If Madmike, Davedacarpainter, and revhead347, all stop drinking, we're going to have to close the site for a while until a vaccine can be found.
~Noobz
Just a head's up: If Madmike, Davedacarpainter, and revhead347, all stop drinking, we're going to have to close the site for a while until a vaccine can be found.
~Noobz