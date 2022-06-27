Mindseye007
How long do oxygen sensors last ?
I've had mine on my 1991 mustang lx coupe 5.0 since 1991 and have never been changed I only run 94 octane gas do you think i should buy new ones from lmr I've got 240,000 kms on her with mac 1 5/8th long tubes with a hi flow mac h-pipe with cats.
