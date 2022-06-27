Fox Just a quick question...

M

Mindseye007

Member
Oct 21, 2020
107
9
18
50
ontario
How long do oxygen sensors last ?
I've had mine on my 1991 mustang lx coupe 5.0 since 1991 and have never been changed I only run 94 octane gas do you think i should buy new ones from lmr I've got 240,000 kms on her with mac 1 5/8th long tubes with a hi flow mac h-pipe with cats.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Quiet Exhaust
Replies
35
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
M
B
Dust Shields or no Dust shields.
Replies
14
Views
736
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
B
1991 LX Convertible - Fuel tank will not go back in
Replies
14
Views
594
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
D!rty B!tch
Pic of the car
Replies
9
Views
455
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
8
Exhaust 94-95 exhaust on foxbody
Replies
2
Views
150
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
89notchDude
8
Top Bottom