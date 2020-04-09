Progress Thread Just another 93 convertible project

After a few questions on this site my 93 convertible 5.0 LX convertible project 175000 miles is about to begin.

So far double din radio installed car painted and all simple repairs have been made, every thing works except AC.
Parts that have been sourced so far are 5 lug rear disk axle ( from 95 auto ) and 5 lug hubs, spindals ( from 96 & up )with Cobra calipers and rotors.

Goal is to have reliable driver with 350 to 400 hp, how I get the HP is undecided.
Car will have a manual transmission.
Car will likely have Saleen body kit.

I am not a auto mechanic cars are a hobby to me but, I have built a couple cars before with extensive modifications.
I hope posting progress on this site will enable me to hear feed back from others who have been down a similar road and help prevent mistakes in design and execution that I have made before with other builds.

Step one will be tearing the car down. I usually just blow the thing apart, but this time I think I will start with one section at a time. In this case the rear suspension. I will be cleaning and painting the rear diff while I decide on a control arm, shock spring combo for the rear.

If I get bored before I can source the rear suspension parts I may go ahead and pull the engine. Which is a shame since the car runs so good, but has massive rear main seal leak.
76EF03EA-A6FD-4B4E-A582-DB543428CF2F.jpeg
8D9B2831-0341-4DA4-AA29-A28A0C18FCB8.jpeg
F19C7C80-2722-4EED-AA35-9C235167C535.jpeg
783B0673-1B4E-40F2-852C-D079F8F96464.jpeg
38A77A0E-0C92-40AB-A8A7-161A1CE64BED.jpeg
