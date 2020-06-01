Just bought 2010 GT with 38k, what should I look out for?

She's bone stock with new tires and front brakes/rotors. I've found this history: ABS modulator and power unit replaced, and left airbag asmbly replaced.
Otherwise, lots of garage time. Any other problem areas over the last 10 years? I hear something about the air-con drainage for example. Thanks for any advise and giddy up!
Otherwise, lots of garage time. Any other problem areas over the last 10 years? I hear something about the air-con drainage for example. Thanks for any advise and giddy up!
Attachments
-
331.8 KB Views: 4