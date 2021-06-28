Just bought a 2003 GT with mid range speaker issues MACH 1000

This car has the mach 1000 in it and the car smells of burnt PCB
I bought it knowing this.
The subs and the tweeters work as far as I know (I will doublecheck both subs tomorrow).
Is there an amp for the midrange somewhere? on that rack?
I suspect a amp somewhere has smoked.
I googled and seen under the deck is an amp not sure which.
thanks
