Just bought a 2003 GT with mid range speaker issues MACH 1000

This car has the mach 1000 in it and the car smells of burnt PCB
I bought it knowing this.
The subs and the tweeters work as far as I know (I will doublecheck both subs tomorrow).
Is there an amp for the midrange somewhere? on that rack?
I suspect a amp somewhere has smoked.
I googled and seen under the deck is an amp not sure which.

thanks
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0929.JPG
    IMG_0929.JPG
    1,019.5 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_0921.JPG
    IMG_0921.JPG
    910.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_0949.JPG
    IMG_0949.JPG
    997.4 KB · Views: 4

