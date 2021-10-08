just bought an '85 LTD wagon, next?

This rig is pretty claped out. A member here suggested I post @ this forum for assistance ("Y not start a build thread?"). I'm called 'wagonman' round here and have been w/o for 4 yrs (honda sedan/'70 Bronco...well kawie bike, boats, etc). For 3 yrs B4 that I began searchin the fox wagon ('78/86) as it;s right sized. Some much better conditions but 10 hr round trip, the other coast, Fla, MidWest, etc. Even got ripped off by flee-bay itself. Tired of the search I got what I could (2 hr 1 way)...



Tq boxes are OK, floor boards gone, transmission leek (will find out Y in 2 daze when I p/u w/my trailer). It will stretch my limits and pocket book but I seek a DD to last thru my end times (yes, I'm that ol). I think my 1st Qs are - how much is available after mrkt for these? I'm not familiar w/the era stang but believe lots fits from them. Do they make floor pans for them - B alot quicker to mig in than build from skratch...



Panels R OK (cept hood) certainly nota body man (skill, tools, arthritis of the hands). This might B a drive while rest0mod. Have not decided if I'll strip then rebuild or do peacemeal...



Thanks for lookin in,

- -Chad

Amherst

MA