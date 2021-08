i bought a cobra ,i think a 95. i pulled engine and trans ,tremec r 5 speed , posi rearend ,and no title.. i have a engine tag , i need to decode ??? any help with this would be out standing . numbers start out like this { 1161 ba2 ba t5 190917 ,,,,,,, ac ,,,,,na 6s ,m b w , sf 0118 ,na tour ,ba ,h4 190947 50ba..... if some one knows any information on this subject ,thanks