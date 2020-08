Hello, I just got a 2000 mustang GT convertible with a 4.6L V8 engine that is seized up to high he11! I was thinking about swapping in a used 4.6L engine into it but I don't know how to swap a engine in general. I'm not looking to spend alot of money on it and I don't know if its worth it to fix it up, If anyone is able to talk to me around it and help me out i'd really appreciate it!