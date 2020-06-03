I picked up a 93 GT yesterday and Ive had an engine just sitting here in my garage so I figured might as well put it to use! Only thing I didnt like about the car is its automatic and the tranny I have attached to the engine is standard so its either buy an automatic transmission or swap out the pedal assembly. I was surprised it didnt even have sub frame connectors. I grabbed to roller for 1800 but had to bring my own rims so he could knock the price down. Had some cobra Rs laying around and slapped on some new tires yesterday so now time for me to get to work!