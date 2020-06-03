Fox Just got a 93!

I picked up a 93 GT yesterday and Ive had an engine just sitting here in my garage so I figured might as well put it to use! Only thing I didnt like about the car is its automatic and the tranny I have attached to the engine is standard so its either buy an automatic transmission or swap out the pedal assembly. I was surprised it didnt even have sub frame connectors. I grabbed to roller for 1800 but had to bring my own rims so he could knock the price down. Had some cobra Rs laying around and slapped on some new tires yesterday so now time for me to get to work!
 

Hey Andres, Im in Albuquerque too. I saw the Yearwood sticker on the back glass and the 505 area code on the tow truck. Did you pick that car up from that dude off 2nd street?
 
Yep, I recognize the area. That dude has a lot of :poo:. He sells stuff and cant ever find it when you get to his house! :rlaugh:
Oh haha yeah he does for sure bro Ive picked up a lot of parts that Ive needed at his house I was talking to him and he said hes had 78 foxes! Are you part of DCM?This is my 3rd fox at my house Im thinking of selling my 88
 
Oh haha yeah he does for sure bro Ive picked up a lot of parts that Ive needed at his house I was talking to him and he said hes had 78 foxes! Are you part of DCM?This is my 3rd fox at my house Im thinking of selling my 88
No my buddy is though.
 
Looks like a great foundation for anything.
Yeah thank you! its pretty straight interior is nice and its black interior. I have a rebuilt 302 pretty much done already holley intake and aluminum heads not to sure what kind it came from my moms car she thinks they are Holley heads but I didnt even know Holley made heads. And has a T5 transmission. Should be a fun car when Im done with it.
 
Oh haha yeah he does for sure bro Ive picked up a lot of parts that Ive needed at his house I was talking to him and he said hes had 78 foxes! Are you part of DCM?This is my 3rd fox at my house Im thinking of selling my 88
He bought all of that stuff from Dave’s Mustangs when they closed down 20 years ago. Not sure exactly what happened to them, but I don’t think it was good. You remember them?
 
He bought all of that stuff from Dave’s Mustangs when they closed down 20 years ago. Not sure exactly what happened to them, but I don’t think it was good. You remember them?
I moved here straight out of high school about 10 years ago so no I dont remember them I think I might of seen the spot but not 100 percent sure.
 
