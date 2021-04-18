Just joined from BG - Convertible Frame Adjustment Help

O

onewheat

New Member
Apr 18, 2021
3
0
1
55
BG, KY
I don't usually do the Welcome Threads on the numerous forums I belong to, but this forum seems very insistent. I currently have a 2002 Black Stage 2 Roush Convertible in the garage (along with other things). I'm really looking for a good Mustang Forum - somewhere to go when things get technical. I belong to numerous but most seem to be centered around Flowmasters and wheels - nothing too deep. I'm currently looking for convertible frame adjustment advice and keep coming up with a result here from a different model (earlier) Mustang from years ago and thought I'd join to see if I can find something more relevant (or with pictures) that I can use but I'll go into that in its own post in the appropriate section. Here are a couple of pictures that I have handy - I'll see if I can find some better ones.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0863.JPG
    IMG_0863.JPG
    399.4 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_0865.JPG
    IMG_0865.JPG
    311.8 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_0866.JPG
    IMG_0866.JPG
    296.3 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


O

onewheat

New Member
Apr 18, 2021
3
0
1
55
BG, KY
Well, if my reading comprehension worked at the same rate I scan read things, I would have posted this in the correct section, to begin with. :doh:
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
30,364
11,892
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
onewheat said:
Well, if my reading comprehension worked at the same rate I scan read things, I would have posted this in the correct section, to begin with. :doh:
Click to expand...

No worries. It's easier when new members just post to Welcome Wagon and somebody on staff escorts you to [home], so to speak.

Actually, your thread should be in the Tech section but your intro is better served here. Mods may likely relocate it again once it gets some traction.
 
O

onewheat

New Member
Apr 18, 2021
3
0
1
55
BG, KY
I was going to actually post the convertible question on its own rather than have an intro and question all in one - although had I read about 'where' to actually post, I probably would have just posted the question instead of dealing with the Intro.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
Convertible roof frame problem
Replies
1
Views
172
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
raven_ghostwolf
raven_ghostwolf
8
WTB/Trade Wanted: Pair of Door Lock Switch Harness Brackets for an '86 GT Convertible
Replies
0
Views
147
Other Classifieds
86Fox_Destiny
8
93CalypsoConvert
Coolant Temp Sensor Help
Replies
2
Views
247
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
W
Bought a 2006 GT Convertible 5-Speed
Replies
1
Views
110
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
8
67-68 Correct Dimensions
Replies
0
Views
515
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
Top Bottom