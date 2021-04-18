Just joined from BG - Home of the Corvette

I don't usually do the Welcome Threads on the numerous forums I belong to, but this forum seems very insistent. I currently have a 2002 Black Stage 2 Roush Convertible in the garage (along with other things). I'm really looking for a good Mustang Forum - somewhere to go when things get technical. I belong to numerous but most seem to be centered around Flowmasters and wheels - nothing too deep. I'm currently looking for convertible frame adjustment advice and keep coming up with a result here from a different model (earlier) Mustang from years ago and thought I'd join to see if I can find something more relevant (or with pictures) that I can use but I'll go into that in its own post in the appropriate section. Here are a couple of pictures that I have handy - I'll see if I can find some better ones.