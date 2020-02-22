Just picked up, 2010 GT. Stiff clutch, hard to shift?

I just picked up a 2010 GT yesterday and have been enjoying it since. The last Mustang I had was an 02 GT, so I'm kinda used to how the clutches feel and what not.

Anyways, its all original from what I was told / feel. However, shifting requires the clutch to be 100% to the floor (no short stroking at all) to switch gears, and the clutch is way heavier than I've ever had. Its not unusable, but shifting is a PITA.

Is this a normal issue with S197's or could something be wrong?
 

