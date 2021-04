So I pulled into my driveway yesterday, turned off the pony and went to lock it. Unfortunately it didn’t lock and none of the lights were working, pop open the hood and the negative terminal is fried and corroded. Cleaned and replaced it today and now my ABS light immediately came on, Car drives fine. Any ideas? I’m gonna pull some fuses and check them out see if they got shorted but if that doesn’t work anyone got anything else?