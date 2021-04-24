Just took delivery of a 2020 GT Premium PPL1 6-Speed!

After owning a foxbody for 20 years (still got it), today I finally got a modern day stang! :D I was lucky to find this 2020 GT Premium PPL1 with a 6-speed, and only 7K miles. The previous owner had it for about 7 months before she traded it in for a pickup truck. I initially had my mind set on finding an all black one, but I love the Magnetic Metallic & black wheels combination. Just gonna enjoy it for a while before I do any mods.. definitely tinting the windows though, the south Florida sun is brutal! I love this car! Track mode is just right :nice:


