Just when I think I’m out

So, a coworker of mine who lives near me has a brother who drag races stock class foxes. He is always buying E7 heads and stock long blocks to work over, and had these two rollers for sale after robbing the mills from them. I’ve been getting better at painting, and my son and I just did pretty well flipping a Civic that I painted... then these popped up. With the market for nice foxes getting pretty crazy, (which I predicted here ten years ago and everyone here called me a fool..) I thought, why not? I could make a mint off these babies! I just have to bring myself to actually SELL them, LOL.So, I bought the pair, for less than $1500. I’ll be moving them to my shop this weekend and getting ready to go to work. I’m going to do the Calypso car first. It’s pretty straight and needs very little body work. I’m going to strip the interior and clean it completely, paint anything that looks dull and replace the rest. I’ll be on the lookout for a stock engine and trans, and once that’s done she’ll get a brand new coat of bright calypso green. Then on to the GT. I might just keep it, but the jury’s still out on that. Always wanted to do a Cobra clone, but still undecided. The only thing I know for sure on it is the hood and Saleen spoiler will be sold.It was too good to pass up. I swear this is a disease...