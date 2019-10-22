1988 Mustang GT, 306 kene bell supercharged smaller pulley installed also have stock one, snow methanol injected, 90mm mass air, cold air intake, brodix 5.0 heads, upgraded cam, manual 5 speed tremec tranny, 5 lug cconversion, disk brakes, 9" reinforced rear, subframe connectors, full custom mac exhaust from longheaders back, new mickey thompson drag radials, manual brake proportioning valve, tubular front k member, coil overs, struts, cowl hood, viper blue, many more extras too much to list. Engine has less then 500 miles built by carlquest and tuned by dez racing. my loss your gain $14,000 obo Shelton CT, serious inquaries only. email [email protected] me no scams or scammers
